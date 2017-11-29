House of Heroes to wrap Christmas gifts at Peachtree Mall

If you aren’t the best at wrapping Christmas gifts or if you’d rather not wrap them yourself, House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter (HOH-CVC) will do it for you!

HOH-CVC has a wrapping station set up through the mall entrance to the left of Dillard’s.

If you do like to wrap presents and you’re looking for a way to give back to a good cause, they also have volunteer opportunities available.

You can catch them from Dec. 1 - Dec. 24 between 10 a.m. and the mall's closing.

All proceeds from the gift wrapping will support the veterans of HOH-CVC!

