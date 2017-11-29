Defense attorneys motion for acquittal in Riverwind Apts. murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Trial continues with testimony from officials in connection to a 2014 deadly shooting at Riverwind Apartments.

Gary Jones Jr., 25, is on trial, charged in the 2014 shooting death of Robert Bolden.



Bolden died in front of the Riverwind Apartments, on Riverland Drive on his 44th birthday.

After hearing from nearly 12 witnesses, prosecutors resting their case. The state aiming to prove Jones’ guilt in what they describe as, "a drug deal gone wrong."

But the defense says inconsistent statements from witnesses, and inaccurate evidence make it impossible to charge Jones of murder and other charges he’s facing.

"No one ever identified him as shooting anyone. So, there's no evidence that he shot anyone. So, by that alone, there is just no grounds to support any elements to equate someone being found guilty," said defense attorney, Michael Eddings.

Defense attorneys also motioning for an acquittal against their claims. A motion the judge denied.

Prosecutors say there is more than enough evidence admitted during the trial for

"One thing is clear. There's been no testimony that contradicts Mr. Jones was setting up a deal for marijuana over the phone," said Lead Prosecuting attorney, Don Kelly.

Jones faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of firearm during commission of a crime.

Jones is expected to testify on his own behalf Thursday in court.

An alternate juror was also removed Wednesday morning after she revealed her cousin was related to one of the eyewitnesses.

Follow News Leader 9’s Sharifa Jackson for more court updates.

Home surveillance video being shown. This is believed to be the car suspects used to leave scene of fatal shooting. #OaklandParkMurderTrial @WTVM pic.twitter.com/g7gWBGTqU0 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) November 29, 2017

Testimony resuming with Sergeant Danial Lyons of Columbus Police Department. State says they plan to wrap up their case sometime today. #OaklandParkMurderTrial @WTVM pic.twitter.com/fifAc5QpM2 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) November 29, 2017

Back in the courtroom for Day 2 of #OaklandParkMurderTrial. Judge is questioning a juror with relations to one witness. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/puPxsUyit7 — Sharifa Jackson WTVM (@SharifaJWTVM) November 29, 2017

