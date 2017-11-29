1 killed; 1 injured in Phenix City shooting near 4th St.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – News Leader 9 confirms that one person has died and another person has been injured following a shooting in Phenix City.

The shooting took place in the area of 4th Street and 10th Avenue.

Law enforcement officials are now searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.