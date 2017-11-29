Columbus woman shares ultrasound showing what appears to be Jesus' face

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus woman is sharing an incredible ultrasound of her daughter.

“She was stillborn so I had to have her a funeral and at the funeral service they notice it was a dove on my baby ultrasound and a Jesus face looking down at my baby on the ultrasound,” Chantay King said.

Kings says she’s never seen anything like that before and it was shocking to her and her family.

“So now that I know my baby is an angel I feel a lot better, but it's still hurting me knowing my only baby girl is gone,” she said.

King had her daughter at the Medical Center on Nov. 13 and she named her Ta'Liyah Serenity King.

She says seeing a dove and the image of God on an ultrasound really touched her.

