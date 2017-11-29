Georgia Gives, Ronald McDonald Day of Change encourages others to give

The Ronald McDonald House of West Georgia's mission is to keep families close while their children are receiving medical care.

They provide a 'home away from home' feel for moms, dads, and siblings of children at the hospital.

Shamia Bexley is one of those people getting that TLC at the Columbus facility. She had an emergency C-section only six months pregnant with her baby boy, Loyalty.



Hospitals were a full two hours away from where she lived and Bexley said she doesn’t know what she would have done without the Ronald McDonald House.

"When I came here the generosity of the volunteers and everybody else was so friendly and so peaceful so I can be here with my baby and it makes me really happy,"-said Bexley

Georgia Gives Day started in 2012. The twenty-four-hour event is made for people across the state to donate to any organization they like. According to the GAgives.org, the top three organizations with the highest donations for 2017 are The Georgia Military College Foundation with $467,000 and Enduring Hearts raised more than $315,000.

The National Infantry Museum Foundation, just outside of Fort Benning, raised almost $300,000.



