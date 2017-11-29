Job fair comes to Columbus Convention and Trade Center

A job fair is coming to the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center Thursday, Dec. 7.

Unemployment Eliminators, LLC will host the fair and aims to connect job seekers with employers to help them take the next step in their careers.

The fair is free to attend and open to the public. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Unemployment Eliminators offers the following tips for attending the job fair:

Dress for Success

Attend the job fair as if you were going to a scheduled interview.

Wear comfortable shoes as you may be standing in line.

Be prepared

Bring extra copies of your resume, pens and note paper.

Be ready to summarize your skills.

Ask questions.

Network

Stop at each booth.

Talk to the representatives and see what they have to offer and let them know what you are looking for.

Always keep your options open.

To register for the job fair, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.