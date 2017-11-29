City council members speak out on Phenix City voter fraud investigation

Names of voters are being posted throughout Phenix City for the upcoming run-off election between Vicky Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt.

The Central Activity Center is one of the places where the list of names was put out. Some city leaders believe the voters have been doing it for years and others aren’t sure how this voting fraud happened to begin with.

Steve Bailey, District 1 Phenix City Councilor, says he thinks it is wrong for the city to take power in the voter fraud investigation of the November 28th District 2 city council election. “I think this is the way of somebody in the city trying to intimidate voters not to vote in the upcoming election,” says Bailey.

According to the Phenix City Police Department, the county Board of Registrars can purge voters in some circumstances. One of them being if the casted ballot is by someone who no longer lives in the state or county. “I just don’t believe we have the right to mandate names to be added to a list or taken off a list,” Bailey explains.

City officials say some of the people that casted a ballot in the recent election lived anywhere from Salem to Columbus, “even when I vote I have to show proof I have to show driver’s license. That’s why I don’t understand how they were able to vote in District 2,” says Mayor Pro-ten Arthur Day.

The police department is asking the citizens to point out names of people they believe are not qualified to vote in the December 19th runoff.

“It's nothing personal, it’s all about doing what’s right,” says Day.

“I believe its manipulation from the city because the election was so close,” says Bailey.

Councilman Bailey is calling for the attorney general or the secretary of state to make the final ruling on voters being purged.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.