Auburn graduate students protest tax reform bill

Graduate students across the country staged a walkout Wednesday over the GOP tax plan.

Students at Auburn University also took part in the strike and organized a protest.

Under the new tax reform bill, tuition waivers would be classified as taxable income. This classification means some students could pay thousands of dollars more each year.

The bill passed the U.S. Senate House of Representatives earlier this month. The bill is now under consideration by the Senate.

Protesters claim the new tax plan is an attack on education. They argue that the plan will cause graduate students to struggle financially and discourage them from getting a higher education.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.