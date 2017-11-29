Lanett Panthers prep for 2A semifinals

In preparation for Friday’s semifinal, it’s been a week of sleepless nights for Lanett head coach, Clifford Story.

Lanett is the only area team with a shot at the state title. The Panthers are in the Alabama 2A Semifinals for the second straight year.

Paul Stockman spoke with some of the Panthers and their head coach.

“My wife tells me I'm going crazy watching film, if it's two or three o'clock in the morning and I'm up I'll watch film,” said Story.

Last year, the Panthers walked off their home turf with a loss. They were one game short of a trip to super 7.

“It broke us down and we said 'shoulda coulda woulda' but it was too late then,” said Tifton Dobbs.

That loss in the semifinal last year drove the Panthers all offseason and gave them a new attitude for 2017.

Jaren Ross says the chance to go to Tuscaloosa and do something no other team has done is going to be a big deal “It's going to be a dog fight. I think it's going to be a four-quarter football game. We need our fans to come out and cheer and have our fans ready to play,” added Story.

“We know we can get the job done we just have to come out here and prove it,” mentioned Dobbs.

They've proven it all year and one more time would be nothing short of super.

The Panthers and Sulligent Blue Devils will kick things off Friday night at 8 p.m. EST at Morgan-Washburn Stadium in Lanett. Sports Leader 9's Dave Platta and Paul Stockman will have highlights.

