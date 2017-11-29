Muscogee County School District still suffering from school bus shortage

Students at a Lee County high school got the chance to see what it’s like to be a television reporter. News Leader 9’s East Alabama Bureau Chief, Parker Branton, visited Loachapoka High School to give hands-on lessons and advice to the budding journalists.More >>
The Muscogee County School District is still suffering from a school bus shortage leaving kids all over the district at bus stops wondering when their bus will come.More >>
The Ronald McDonald House of West Georgia's mission is to keep families close while their children are receiving medical care. They provide a home away from home feel for moms, dads, and siblings of children at the hospital.More >>
Names of voters are being posted throughout Phenix City for the upcoming run-off election between Vicky Carter Johnson and Baxley Oswalt. The central activity center is one of the places where the list of names was put out.More >>
Graduate students across the country staged a walkout today over the GOP tax plan. Students at Auburn University organized a protest as well. Under the new tax reform bill, tuition waivers would be classified as taxable income.More >>
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.More >>
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.More >>
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.More >>
If you want to know what's going on behind the walls of Alabama prisons, a few clicks on Facebook can offer a revealing look inside.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, a day after he was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” the statement began. Lauer also states that some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted there is enough truth to the claims to make him “embarrassed and ashamed.” A statement fro...More >>
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.More >>
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.More >>
