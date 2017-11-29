Muscogee County School District still suffering from school bus shortage

The Muscogee County School District is still suffering from a school bus shortage leaving kids all over the district at bus stops wondering when their bus will come.

Some students said they don't know if the bus driver will come each day and they even get tardy passes for being late.



"In the morning, sometimes we don’t know who's going to pick us up. It might come early it may come late, might not, got to find a ride. Then in the afternoon we must double up on buses, we have to stand up because it’s so many kids," said a student

Safety is also a concern for parents not knowing how long their kids will be left standing at stops waiting to get to school. One woman explained how she has to sacrifice her work schedule to ensure her grandchildren get to school.



"When I have to be to work at a certain time, I know that my grandson is still out there waiting to catch the bus, who knows if they come or not,"said the concerned guardian.

As for the areas of town where the bus problem is happening, it’s not isolated to one particular side of town. But the district is trying to hire more drivers to correct the problem.

