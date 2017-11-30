Lee County students learn TV reporting skills at school's career fair

Students at a Lee County high school got the chance to see what it’s like to be a television reporter.

News Leader 9’s East Alabama Bureau Chief, Parker Branton, visited Loachapoka High School to give hands-on lessons and advice to the budding journalists.

WTVM was honored to participate in the career fair with several other businesses, colleges, and universities.

