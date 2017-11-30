FIRST TO ALERT: Showers are in the forecast today. Read details here.

(WTVM) - More fog to kick off the day with clouds and a low rain chance moving in this afternoon. The coverage of rain will stay low though. Showers will linger into Friday under a partly sunny sky. Afternoon highs will top out near 70 through next Tuesday. The weekend will see a mostly dry sky with a few more clouds around on Saturday than Sunday.

We'll track another cold front into the area next Tuesday bringing a much higher rain chance to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a big cool down behind the showers dropping highs into the 50s by Thursday and overnight lows in the low 30s by next Friday. Get ready for more December-like weather!

