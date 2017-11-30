Claim your prize - 2 winning tickets worth total of $300K+ sold in the Chattahoochee Valley

(WTVM) - Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth more than $300,000 total have been sold in the Chattahoochee Valley, and both tickets have not been claimed.

A Fantasy 5 ticket worth $179,573 was sold in Columbus at the Shell Food Mart, located at 1500 Veterans Parkway.

The winning number from the Nov. 25 drawing was: 10-14-26-31-40.

The second winning ticket, worth $150,000, was sold in Cataula at Money Back, located at 871 Highway 27.

The winning number is from the Nov. 27 drawing with the winning number: 11-14-20-38-42.

The winners of these tickets have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize!

