Man, 20, identified in Phenix City deadly shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The man shot and killed in Phenix City on Wednesday has been identified.

Tyrone Scott, 20, of Phenix City was shot and killed in the 1000 block of 4th St. South.

Phenix City police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police say a gold Chevrolet Tahoe or GMC Yukon was reported speeding away from the scene by witnesses.

If you have any information call police at (334) 448-2819.

