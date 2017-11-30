Opelika police searching for 2 cigarette theft suspects

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Opelika police are searching for two cigarette theft suspects.

On Nov. 24 police were called out to Murphy Oil, located at 2950 Pepperell Parkway regarding the theft of several cartons of cigarettes.

Police say the suspects drove to Murphy Oil and stole the cigarettes and drove off.

The first suspect was between 20 to 25 years old, last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

The second suspect was also between 20 to 25 years old, last seen wearing a multi-colored wool cap, a light green or gray shirt, and blue jeans.

The suspects left in a red, extended cab Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck. The truck possibly had two-tone paint with beige or tan paint on the lower portion of the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen traveling on Pepperell Parkway and then turning onto 30th Street.

Anyone who may recognize either suspect, the vehicle, or have any other information on this case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (334) 705-5220.

