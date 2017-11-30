Russell County Sheriff hosts gathering for church mass shooting safety

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - There have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States recorded for 2017.

A number of them happened in churches across the country.

Thursday, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor held a meeting with prominent church leaders in Russell County in a gathering focused on church security.

The meeting happens after one of the deadliest church shootings in Texas where at least 26 people were killed. Also, a little over two months ago, a shooter killed one person and injured seven others at a church near Nashville, TN. The primary focus of the meeting was to plan immediate action.

It can happen at any minute in Russell County Alabama right now, and we have to say that we're not going to just lay down," says Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

He also talked about preparing for resistance and protection training through a program called Alice. The acronym stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate.

Officials at the Russell County Sheriff’s Office is looking to have that training begin for supervising church members before the year is done.

MASS SHOOTING SAFETY: Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor talks to pastors and church members all over Russell County about church safety. @WTVM pic.twitter.com/5C2pjwoOLv — Tony Sloan WTVM (@Tony_Sloan_) November 30, 2017

