Columbus Fire Department receives 3 new fire trucks worth $500K each

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department has three new fire trucks.

They had been on order for more than one year.

The trucks have the latest technology at a cost of about $500,000 a piece.

Fire Marshal Ricky Shores says these new trucks will greatly enhance their service to the community.

"These trucks run from 1,200 to 2,800 calls a year. They will be busy,” said Chief Ricky Shores.

Chief Shores says it will still be a few more weeks before the trucks are operational. He says things like radio equipment still has to be installed.

