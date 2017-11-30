Auburn man, 34, arrested after allegedly having sexual relations with 14-year-old neighbor

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – An Auburn man was arrested for sodomy.

Ulyses Rosa, 34, was arrested for sodomy and electronic solicitation of a child.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, Auburn police were called to an apartment on Opelika Road regarding a possible child enticement call.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told that a 14-year-old female was engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with her 34-year-old neighbor.

An investigation into the incident developed Rosa as a suspect and officers immediately sought him out and located him at his residence.

Further investigation revealed that Rosa had sent several sexual explicit text messages and coerces the victim into performing sexual acts on a least one occasion within the last week.

The victim's mother discovered the text messages on her cell phone and immediately contacted Auburn Police.

Rosa was taken into custody and charged with sodomy in the second-degree and electronic solicitation of a child.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail where he is being held on a $40,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the Lee County Department of Human Resources. More charges against Rosa are anticipated.

