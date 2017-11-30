Columbus Health Department to conduct free HIV tests for 'World AIDS Day'

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Friday, Dec. 1 marks "World Aids Day" and the Columbus Health Department will be conducting free HIV tests.

The West Central Health District says half of the people with HIV go three years with the virus before being diagnosed.

The health department will offer free HIV tests between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at its building on Comer Avenue.

The department says testing is easy, confidential and results are available in 30 minutes.

