Newk's Eatery opening restaurant in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Newk’s Eatery, the fast-casual restaurant known for its culinary-driven menu is coming to the Fountain City.

The new location will be at 5555 Whittlesey Boulevard in North Columbus at Columbus Park Crossing near Barnes and Noble and Toys R Us.

This will be one of four franchised restaurants opening in Georgia in December.

The Georgia expansion includes locations in Albany and Smyrna, opening Monday, Dec. 4; as well as Canton and Columbus, which will be opening in mid-December.

Newk’s Eatery serves made-from-scratch sandwiches, entrée salads, kettle-batch soups and hand-crafted pizzas for lunch and dinner. Every dish is prepared in-house.

Open-view kitchens with premium ingredients, such as petite tenderloin steak, Atlantic salmon, all-white meat chicken breast and sushi-grade ahi tuna.

The centerpiece of the Newk’s dining room is The Roundtable, where guests customize meals with complimentary condiments and extras, including house-roasted garlic in Italian extra-virgin olive oil, grated Parmesan cheese, capers, imported pepperoncini, Torinesi-style breadsticks, hand-cut house-made croutons, and guest favorite bread-and-butter pickles.

Newk's also has a location in the Tiger Town area of Opelika.

Click here for more information about Newk’s Eatery.

