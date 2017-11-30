Columbus woman celebrates 80th birthday by going zip lining at Whitewater Express

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One Columbus woman celebrated her 80th birthday with an adventure in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Sue Bradshaw turned 80 years old on Nov. 26 and wanted to celebrate by going zip lining at the Whitewater Express.

Ms. Bradshaw’s granddaughter, Jessica Rutherford, says they decided to make it a family affair by bringing her son Ethan, 15, and Ms. Bradshaw's son, Rusty.

“We can’t thank our friends at Whitewater Express enough for making this a memorable event for us,” Jessica said.

Ms. Bradshaw even had a nice birthday party after going zip lining.

“She is the rock of our family, and one of the most courageous women I have ever seen,” Jessica said. “So blessed she is our Mimi.”

