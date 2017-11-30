CPD searching for missing man last seen on Nov. 28

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Earl George, 46, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and was wearing a faded, light blue denim long sleeve shirt, light blue faded blue jean pants and black boots.

He is described as weighing 160 pounds, 6’1” tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

He is possibly in the Oakland Park area in Columbus or the Smiths Station, AL area.

George’s family is very concerned about his welfare, according to police.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Earl George please contact the Columbus police at 706-653 3449.

