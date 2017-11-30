Missing Columbus man last seen on Nov. 28 located

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A missing Columbus man who was reported being seen on Nov. 28 has been located.

Earl George, 46, was wearing a faded, light blue denim long sleeve shirt, light blue faded blue jean pants and black boots.

He is described as weighing 160 pounds, 6’1” tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

George’s family was very concerned about his welfare, according to police.

Columbus police previously asked the public's assistance in locating him.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.