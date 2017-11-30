Aflac hosts annual tower lighting for Christmas

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Folks from across the Fountain City are gathering around the tallest building in Columbus— waiting for the moment it will get a whole lot brighter as Aflac hosts its annual tower lighting.

The Aflac tower lighting has been going on for 26 years, the windows of the Aflac tower transforming into the largest Christmas tree in Columbus.

The ceremony is one which the company says families across the Chattahoochee Valley look forward to each year.

The tree is said to be made up of 12 floors and more than 100 windows full of lights— which will be sure to spark the holiday spirit amongst many.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.