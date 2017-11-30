Phenix City Police Chief, City Manager update voter fraud allegations

New information coming from Phenix City leaders as voter fraud allegations in the recent District 2 city council election are being investigated.

Out of 82 people on the list of voters who registered to business addresses versus home addresses, 5 of the voters do live in District 2 of Phenix City, however as far as the others go, some live in Ozark, Auburn, and even Columbus. 15 of the 82 registered to vote prior to the election, 10 realtors , 5 car dealers.

"The 15 people made a conscious effort to register to vote at a business with an understanding that the only reason they would do that would be to vote in this election," PCPD Chief Ray Smith.

City leaders are calling this a failure by the board of registrars because some of the names on the list are names of convicted felons and people who have died years ago.

“I've seen one of our candidates disrespected, Ms. Johnson, and it shouldn’t be that way," says City Manager Wallace Hunter.

The new policy is being adopted so a thorough look at the voter roll will now happen when the board of registrars compiles names.

According to Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith, a letter will be sent to notify voters on the list that they are not qualified to vote in the December 19 runoff.

Alabama law says in a city election the mayor has the power to challenge voters.

However, the voter can cast a provisional ballot If they believe they do qualify to vote and further investigation will be done at that time.

Casting fraudulent votes is illegal according to the Secretary of State's office, however, prosecution of these voters will be up to the board of registrars.

Alabama’s voter ID law requires residents to show up to polls with identification in hand, although if the ID doesn’t match the address the voter is registered to a ballot can still be cast and counted.

CIty Manager Wallace Hunter claims he's heard there is family relationships between one of the candidates and a registrar. These allegations in District 2 have called for an investigation of all districts and names of voters who are registered in each one.

