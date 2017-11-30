40 Russell County girls inducted into PEARLS Inc.

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A total of 40 girls at Russell County High School inducted into PEARLS, Inc Thursday.

The ceremony taking place Thursday afternoon inside the school's auditorium.

PEARLS, Inc.( Personal Responsibility, Empathy, Awareness, Respect, Leadership, and Support) is a mentoring program for young girls.

The organization teaches young girls about how to be leaders and role models in their community.

Once a girl is selected into the program, she is asked to perform community service projects.

