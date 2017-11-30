Pretrial motions continued until January in Labor Day 2016 murde - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Pretrial motions continued until January in Labor Day 2016 murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Pretrial motions were continued Thursday until January 4 for one Columbus man accused of murder.

According to police, 51-year-old Merrick Redding is accused of striking 47-year-old Joseph Davis in the head with an object— killing him on Labor Day 2016.

