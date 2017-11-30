Most Wanted: Man shot in SUV on Sherwood Avenue in November

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are still searching for the gunman who shot a man who was sitting inside his SUV one November night.

The gunman shot and killed Kuamane Ford on November 7 at the intersection of Sherwood Avenue and 44th Street.

The 19-year-old was inside an SUV when the fatal gunshots were fired. At the time of his death, Ford was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Tekelia Johnson.

If you have any information on Ford's whereabouts during the last 24 hours of his life, you're asked to call CPD at 706-653-3400.

