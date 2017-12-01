Animal welfare foundation seeks donations to treat animal rescues

A foundation in Columbus that raises funds to provide veterinarian care to homeless animals is asking for assistance to help a wounded dog.

Animal SOS says it took in the dog last week after it was taken to animal control with a gunshot wound to its face.

Using donations, the foundation could pay for the dog to get immediate treatment, Vets did not remove the bullet but were able to reduce swelling and treat the dog’s wound.

The dog is expected to be fine, but will likely need more treatment. According to Animal SOS, donations from the community to also be able to provide immediate care to others rescues who are injured.

To donate to Animal SOS, click here.

