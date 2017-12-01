News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.

Murder suspect testifies in his own defense in Oakland Park murder trial

Gary Jones took the stand in his own defense Thursday morning. He's on trial for the shooting death of 44-year old Robert Bolden three years ago.

Auburn man, 34, arrested after allegedly having sexual relations with 14-year-old neighbor

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 29, Auburn police were called to an apartment on Opelika Road regarding a possible child enticement call.

Opelika police searching for 2 cigarette theft suspects

On Nov. 24 police were called out to Murphy Oil, located at 2950 Pepperell Parkway regarding the theft of several cartons of cigarettes.

Columbus Health Department to conduct free HIV tests for 'World AIDS Day'

The West Central Health District says half of the people with HIV go three years with the virus before being diagnosed. The health department will offer free HIV tests between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at its building on Comer Avenue.

Aflac hosts annual tower lighting for Christmas

The Aflac tower lighting has been going on for 26 years, the windows of the Aflac tower transforming into the largest Christmas tree in Columbus.

1 killed; 1 injured in Phenix City shooting near 4th St.

The shooting took place in the area of 4th Street and 10th Avenue. Law enforcement officials are now searching for the gunman.

"We didn't want to bury our child," anti-violence group forms amid growing homicide rate Volunteers and speakers voicing their opinions on the Crime in the Columbus community at the kick-off meeting of the newest anti-violence group, SAVE

Animal welfare foundation seeks donations to treat animal rescues

A foundation in Columbus that raises funds to provide veterinarian care to homeless animals is asking for assistance to help a wounded dog.

