Northside High softball player signs with University of North Carolina

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
A Northside High School senior signed with a college to play softball Thursday during a signing event. 

Hannah George made it official to play softball at the University of North Carolina next year.

The four-year starter says she worked to get a scholarship offer with the help of her family and friends. 

