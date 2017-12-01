GUEST SEGMENT: Columbus organizations sponsor 'World AIDS Day' events in Columbus

Several Columbus organizations have sponsored free events to observe National AIDS Day.

HIV/AIDS information will be given at Columbus State University’s Davidson Lounge Friday, Dec. 1. New Horizons will be on site to provide free HIV and Hepatitis C testing.

An awareness walk begins at Columbus State University’s Lumpkin Center from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 2. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.

The event is open to the public and will include free HIV and Hepatitis C testing, giveaways, games, and a live DJ.

Athena Lock of the Columbus Metropolitan Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Maketa Smith from the Columbus Alumnae Chapter give details of the upcoming events and the importance of knowing your status.

