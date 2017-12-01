Traffic at standstill following car crash on I-185 SB - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A car accident along Interstate 185 southbound has caused traffic delays Friday morning.

The accident happened near Exit 10. Fire crews and EMS are currently on the scene. Columbus police are also present. Drivers are reporting slow moving traffic and attempts to move around the delay.

No injuries have been reported.

