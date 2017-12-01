Traffic at standstill following car crash on I-185 SB

The hours are counting down for property owners in Muscogee County to pay their tax bills.More >>
The hours are counting down for property owners in Muscogee County to pay their tax bills.More >>
A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Robert Bolden.More >>
A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Robert Bolden.More >>
“We've got a problem…” Volunteers and speakers voicing their opinions on the Crime in the Columbus community at the kick-off meeting of the newest anti violence group, SAVE.More >>
“We've got a problem…” Volunteers and speakers voicing their opinions on the Crime in the Columbus community at the kick-off meeting of the newest anti violence group, SAVE.More >>
The LaGrange Fire Department’s Public Information officer is set to retire.More >>
The LaGrange Fire Department’s Public Information officer is set to retire.More >>
Several Columbus organizations have sponsored free events to observe National AIDS Day. HIV/AIDS information will be provided at Columbus State University’s Davidson Lounge Friday, Dec. 2.More >>
Several Columbus organizations have sponsored free events to observe National AIDS Day. HIV/AIDS information will be provided at Columbus State University’s Davidson Lounge Friday, Dec. 2.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.More >>
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
Two women filed reports with University of South Carolina Police, claiming they were sexually assaulted inside the stadium during last weekend's South Carolina-Clemson football game.More >>
It's still not clear how close the missile is to being combat ready.More >>
It's still not clear how close the missile is to being combat ready.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>