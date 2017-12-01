WTVM Editorial 12/5/17: S.A.V.E. our kids

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - “Your family is in danger.” That was the clear warning from a committed new group of volunteers hoping to reduce the violence that has led to 39 Columbus homicides in 2017, a record number of deaths in less than a year.

The group is called S.A.V.E.: Standing Against Violence Education. We think it’s a tremendous effort that deserves widespread support.

CEO and founder of S.A.V.E., Dr. Delta Outley says the key is connecting with young people, the sooner the better and continuing through their teenage years.

In attendance at the group’s first meeting were the parents of Kendrick High School senior, Javion Shorter, who was shot and killed at a Columbus apartment complex in November.

We can’t imagine the depth of their grief at losing their handsome young son. But they are already trying to share their message that something must be done, at the earliest possible time.

S.A.V.E. has ambitious goals: to teach character and stress opportunities and a career path to lessen the chances that young people will be swept up in negative associations or activities that can lead to life-ending consequences.

We were the first to report on S.A.V.E.’s kick-off and their valuable mission. Now we hope the word spreads and the participation grows.

The more dialogue that happens about the causes and results of violent crime, the better we can understand how to slow it down.

Look for more events from Standing Against Violence Education planned for the new year.

They are not the only group strong enough to face the problem of violence. But they deserve our support as they join the cause of trying to make a difference by trying to reverse a very tragic and costly trend.

