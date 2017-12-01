Muscogee County property tax deadline is Friday, how to avoid penalties

For 12 days leading up to Christmas, Chick-fil-A is giving out free food to celebrate the holiday season!More >>
Enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.More >>
A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Robert Bolden.More >>
The hours are counting down for property owners in Muscogee County to pay their tax bills.More >>
“We've got a problem…” Volunteers and speakers voicing their opinions on the Crime in the Columbus community at the kick-off meeting of the newest anti violence group, SAVE.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
McNair has been charged with assault.More >>
Court documents say a Kansas City man has been charged with killing his wife after the couple's 7-year-old daughter told a school counselor that she had found a body and "didn't want to be next."More >>
Authorities say a missing Florida teenager who was spotted in Dorchester County earlier this week has been found safe in New York.More >>
A Slidell man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a four-year-old.More >>
If you want to know what's going on behind the walls of Alabama prisons, a few clicks on Facebook can offer a revealing look inside.More >>
