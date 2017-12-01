LaGrange Fire Department PIO set to retire

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – The LaGrange Fire Department’s Public Information officer is set to retire.

Lt. Chris Taylor plans to retire Dec. 25 after working with the fire department for 25 years.

He is the public information officer for the department and Company Officer at Station 4.

According to Taylor, his career in the fire department starting taking shape his freshman year at LaGrange High School.

“In the summer of 1986, I received a phone call from the fire department inviting me to a meeting concerning their new Fire Explorer program. My name came up on a list of potential participants, and I was excited and shocked,” Taylor said.

“When I went to the first meeting, I was excited to see the fire department up close and many of my friends that I met in school. This really sparked my interest,” he said.

Taylor was a part of the Explorer program until he was 20 years old. He was hired by the department in August 1992 and became an advisor to the program. Several months later, on December 25th, 1992 he was assigned to a shift.

After his retirement, Taylor plans to pursue his passion in another field - while he is still young enough to do so, complete the writing of his first book to be published, continue teaching, traveling, public speaking, and improving his health and relationships with his family and friends.

