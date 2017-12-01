Verdict reached in Riverwind Apt. murder trial - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Verdict reached in Riverwind Apt. murder trial

By Sharifa Jackson, Reporter
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of Robert Bolden. 

Gary Jones was accused of killing Robert Bolden three years ago outside Riverwind Apartments. 

Jones was found not guilty of all charges including felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

