Octavia Spencer represents Auburn on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

(WTVM) - Well, we might have a pretty good idea who Octavia Spencer is pulling for in the SEC Championship game.

On Friday, Dec. 1 Spencer appeared on 'Ellen' and showed fans her true colors, orange and blue, by wearing a vintage Auburn shirt.

Spencer graduated from Auburn University in 1994 with a degree in liberal arts.

It could be a coincidence that Spencer’s episode aired a day before the SEC Championship, but the smirk on her face as she sits with Ellen DeGeneres hints otherwise.

You can judge for yourself, but Spencer is definitely making use of her Auburn degree and outsmarting all of us.

Click here to listen to Spencer’s full interview.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.