Judge sets $100,000 bond in 2015 Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man charged with the 2015 murder of a teen girl appeared in court Friday morning for arraignment.

Twenty-year-old Lernard Bonner is accused of killing a teen at Wilson Homes Apartments two years ago.

Police say 16-year-old Lakeisha Moses was shot in the face while lying in bed.

Bonner's attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf and waived formal arraignment.

Judge Frank Jordan set Bonner's bond at $100,000.

He remains in the Muscogee County Jail.

