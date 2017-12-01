SEC issues counterfeit ticket warning ahead of championship game

(WTVM) - The SEC is warning fans of counterfeit tickets ahead of Saturday's game.

The conference says the game in Mercedes-Benz stadium is already sold out.

Fans may start looking for secondary sources to buy tickets.

Jim Sullivan, the Director of Ticket Operations for the SEC says he expects hundreds of fake tickets to be sold Saturday.

If you choose to buy a ticket from a secondary source, you're advised to buy through the SEC conference's official website.

Anyone with a counterfeit or stolen ticket won't be allowed in the game.

