Columbus Regional hosts annual Breakfast with Santa Event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Enjoy breakfast with Santa at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

A pancake breakfast will be served and there will be holiday crafts, Signature Time with Santa, and professional pictures taken that can be sent to your email after the event.

Breakfast with Santa will be held form 8-10 a.m. on December 2.

Reservations for tickets can be made here.

After the event, enjoy more holiday fun by taking your family to the Bi-City Christmas parade beginning at 10 a.m.

