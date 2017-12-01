Easterseals hosting a hot pancake breakfast Saturday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Have a hot pancake breakfast with Easterseals of West Georgia.

Easterseals of West Georgia wants you to enjoy a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. this Saturday, December 2.

Adult tickets are $4 and children’s tickets are $2, with all proceeds going to Easterseals West Georgia, Inc.

