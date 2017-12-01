Amerigroup hosts Holiday Farmers Market

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Bring your family to Amerigroup’s 4th Quarter Signature Event Holiday Farmer’s market.

For the holidays Amerigroup is providing a free farmer’s market to the community.

Families can enjoy free activities and receive free fresh fruits and vegetables while they last.

There will be vendors and giveaways at the event and much more.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School GymMart on 30th Ave.

