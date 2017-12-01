Arrest made in Ewart Avenue fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM ) - Columbus police have arrested a man wanted for the fatal September shooting of a 19-year-old girl on Ewart Avenue.

According to police Adrian Harris was taken into custody Friday without incident in Alabama.

He was later returned to Georgia and booked into the Muscogee County Jail charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Adrian Harris’ first court appearance will be in Recorder’s Court on Saturday, December 2 at 9 a.m. and will be rescheduled to Tuesday, December 5 at 9 a.m.

The Columbus Police Department says they would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this arrest:

Phenix City Police Department

US Marshals out of Columbus Georgia

Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force

Police are still asking anyone with any information on the murder of Takelia Johnson to please call 706-225-4296.

