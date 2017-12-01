St. Francis, Emory celebrate 1 year affiliation anniversary

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital celebrated its one year anniversary of its affiliation with the Emory Cardiothoracic Surgery Center Friday.

The heart program held a luncheon to celebrate the patients served in the Columbus area and the many success stories.

Hundreds of patients have been treated with St. Francis' heart hospital since its affiliation with Emory's program out of Atlanta began last year.

St. Francis CEO Dan Jones says the hospital is grateful to be able to provide these services to patients in the Chattahoochee Valley.

"Well, we have an incredible team. As we talked to the team with Emory and ST Francis they came up with the idea to really celebrate the patients- because that's why we are here that's what we are about... making communities healthier and the best way to do that is to put our patients front and center," says Jones.

News Leader 9's Barbara Gauthier was the mistress of ceremonies for this afternoon's event.

St. Francis officials say since the Emory affiliation began, they've treated more than 200 patients in Columbus.

