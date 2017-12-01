Columbus Chick-fil-A's announce ‘12 Days of Cheer’ deals - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus Chick-fil-A's announce ‘12 Days of Cheer’ deals

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

For 12 days leading up to Christmas, Chick-fil-A locations in Columbus are giving out free food to celebrate the holiday season!

Depending on which ‘Day of Cheer’ it is, customers can get free fries, cookies, kid’s meals, hash brown scramble bowls, milkshakes, sandwiches, coffee, soup, biscuits, and a gallon of tea!

Two of the ‘12 Days of Cheer’ are events. One day, kids can have dinner with Santa and another is their Give a Gift kids event.

The deal days begin Monday, Dec. 11 and run through Saturday, Dec. 23, excluding the Sundays therein since the restaurants will be closed.

Each deal requires a donation or a purchase and is limited to one per person per day.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants include:

  • 1600 Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 2730 Manchester Expy., Columbus, Ga, 31904
  • 2421 Wynnton Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31906
  • 6501 Kitten Lake Dr., Midland, Ga, 31820

Check out the full list of the ‘12 Days of Cheer’ below.

