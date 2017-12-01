Forrest Road Elementary celebrates academic success with block party

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The students of Forrest Road Elementary School celebrated academic success with a block party on Friday for students and parents just ahead of the holiday break.

Students and their teachers wanted everyone to know how proud they are of their new state score of 70.5.

They especially want to celebrate the students for their hard work.

"It's been four years of hard work at this point I think we understand what it takes to make our students successful," says Stephanie Dalton, Principal of Forrest Road Elementary.

Teachers also got a dinner from Olive Garden for their hard work, while students got popcorn along with games, music, and a visit from Mickey Mouse.

