MCSD custodian retires after 42 years

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – There was no shortage of tears Friday as a long time Muscogee County School District employee retires.

The people who came out to honor Carolyn Gardner say she is more than a custodian. She is family and has been with the district for more than 40 years.

To help Gardner celebrate her retirement, Superintendent Dr. David Lewis stopped by to show his appreciation.

Several other current and past school directors, teachers, past students, and parents were also in attendance to congratulate her.

Gardner says it was love that kept her at the same job for 42 years.

