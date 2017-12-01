Uptown Columbus kicks off holiday season with annual Broadway Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The holiday spirit has arrived in Columbus.

Friday evening, Uptown Columbus lit the tree as a part of the season kick off.

This is the 10th year Uptown Columbus has hosted the event and it featured free activities for families, a parade, Mayor Theresa Tomlinson, and Santa.

