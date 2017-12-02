Hundreds gather for annual Bi-City Christmas Parade

COLUMBUS, GA/PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Hundreds are gathering in Uptown Columbus for the annual Bi-City Christmas Parade.

The parade will begin at Colin Powell Parkway and Dillingham Street in Phenix City, go down Broad Street, cross over the 13th Street Bridge and end in Uptown Columbus on the corner of 9th and Broadway.

The parade will consist of holiday-themed floats, horses, motorcycles, clowns, marching units, and much more.

